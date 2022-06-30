City Museum Hosts City Nights: Electric Sky Fireworks Viewing Party On July 4th.

ST, LOUIS - City Museum's July 4th Fest celebrates the Independence Day holiday from July 1 through July 10 with amazing activities including Circus Harmony acts, music, great fair-style food, and patriotic craft-making fun.

The City Museum rooftop will come alive daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.with 10 days of Circus Harmony’s fantastical acts, music by the incomparable DJ Rico Steez, and more. Grillmasters will be fixing sliders, hotdogs, and cheeseburgers. Ice cream, wine slushies, and other summer drink refreshers also will be available.

Artists will help guests make flags, paper fans, and souvenir key chains throughout the days.

On July 4, City Museum will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the rooftop closing at 5:30 p.m. for the City Nights: Electric Sky event.

CITY NIGHTS: ELECTRIC SKY

On the night of July 4, City Museum will host its annual rooftop fireworks watch party -- City Nights: Electric Sky, from 7 -11 p.m. The Rooftop offers a stunning 360-degree view of fireworks all across the St. Louis skyline. The 21+ event is $50 per person and only 350 tickets are available.

Tickets for City Nights: Electric Sky includes admission to the indoor floors of the museum all day long and one complimentary beer from 4 Hands Brewery during the City Nights: Electric Sky event. Specialty cocktails, beer, barbecue, and festival fare are available for purchase. Tickets also include exclusive access to the Rooftop attractions, including the Ferris wheel, slides, climbers, and the school bus lounge—perfect for chilling out on the edge. City Nights: Electric Sky guests are encouraged to BYOCC (bring your own camp chair) for seating,

For more information and advance tickets, visit www.citymuseum.org. City Museum is located at 750 N 16th St., St. Louis, MO 63103. On social media: @citymuseum.

