EDWARDSVILLE – A teacher who is never too busy to help. A nurse or doctor who devotes extra time to a patient. A firefighter or police officer who always goes beyond the call of duty. These are among the “everyday heroes” the City of Edwardsville hopes to see honored as part of a new spring banner initiative.

Much like the “Hometown Heroes” banners salute the service of area veterans, the spring banner program will recognize other noteworthy contributors in the community. “Our strength as a community comes from the many caring people who live and work here,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to show our gratitude to these everyday heroes.”

The City is now accepting submissions for the new banners, which will adorn light posts in and around the business district each year from the beginning of April to the end of May. Honorees must have lived or worked in Edwardsville, and contributed to the community in a beneficial way.

Those interested can sponsor a banner for $100, which helps cover the cost of producing the banners and purchasing brackets to display them. A completed form with the honoree’s information, a photo that meets banner reproduction requirements and the fee are due by February 20, 2023.

The forms can be filled out and submitted on the City’s website. They also can be printed, then mailed or dropped off to Desiree Gerber in the City Administration Office on the second floor of City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue.

The colorful banners include a photo, the honoree’s occupation and the words “thank you” in large letters across the top. They were designed by Sherrie Hickman, owner of Creative Options Graphic Design.

Throughout the year, the City utilizes its business district lampposts to honor accomplishments, celebrate events or mark the holiday season. The banners for military service members debuted in 2019 and will return to the City’s lampposts in late September. The form to sponsor those banners will be available on the City’s website in the spring. Inquiries about the City’s banner programs can be made by phone at 618-692-7531, or by email to dgerber@cityofedwardsville.com.

