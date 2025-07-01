ST. LOUIS, MO. – The City of St. Louis has launched new recovery programs to assist residents impacted by the May 16 tornado. These programs address urgent repair needs, provide trusted technical guidance, and protect homeowners from fraud or further damage. Four initiatives are underway: Emergency Stabilization, Electricity Reconnection, Ask an Architect and the Contractor Registry.

Emergency Stabilization Program

The Emergency Stabilization Program provides immediate weatherization to prevent further damage, including roof tarping, boarding windows and doors, hazardous tree removal, and moving debris to the right-of-way. The program is free to eligible residents in tornado-impacted areas, with priority given to seniors, uninsured households and homes in Zones A-C. Work is completed by licensed and insured contractors.

Electricity Reconnection Program

Hundreds of homes remain without power due to structural damage. The Electrical Reconnection Program provides free electrical assessments and repairs (up to $4,000 per household) to restore service. Eligible homes must be owner-occupied, have received a yellow safety placard from a City or MO SAVE inspector, and be safe to enter.

The program is delivered in partnership with IBEW Local 1, the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), ArchKey/Sachs, Guarantee Electric, RJP Electric, and the St. Louis Home Repair Network. Repairs are performed by licensed, union electricians. Following repairs, residents must contact Ameren to restore service; no reconnection fee will be charged.

Ask an Architect

The Ask an Architect program provides free, in-person consultations with licensed architects from the St. Louis Chapter of the American Institute of Architects to help residents understand damage and plan their next steps.

Residents can stop by during open hours to discuss structural concerns, learn how to work with contractors and get support on rebuilding plans and permits. Drop-in hours are currently on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 to 3 p.m. at City Hall in Room 425 (Building Division).

This service is open to both homeowners and renters. No appointment is required.

Contractor Registry

To help protect residents against fraud and ensure recovery work is done safely, the City of St. Louis has launched the Contractor Registry. Registered contractors receive a City-issued placard with a QR code linking to their verified license, insurance, and credentials. Residents should always ask to see the placard before hiring a contractor, scan the QR code and verify credentials at www.stlcitypermits.com/stlrecoversregistry.

The registry allows residents to search by trade and confirm contractor status. While registration does not imply City endorsement, it does confirm license and insurance status, helping protect residents from contractors who might not be qualified to do the required work. Full verification may take up to two weeks, and contractors who submit their information are given conditional verification until that process is complete. Conditional placards will include a QR code without a City seal. After verification, the contractor will receive an official placard that contains a QR code with the City Seal.

These programs are part of the City’s ongoing effort to respond quickly and comprehensively to the tornado’s impacts. City officials continue to coordinate closely with FEMA, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), nonprofit partners and local businesses, whose leadership and support have been invaluable in shaping and delivering recovery resources. As recovery needs evolve, additional services and support will be rolled out to ensure every resident and neighborhood can move forward safely.

How To Access Services

Those needing assistance can call 311 or submit a Tornado Property Damage Assistance Request online through the Citizens’ Service Bureau. Residents who previously submitted damage reports through the Citizens’ Service Bureau, United Way 211, Crisis Cleanup, or by completing a Community Needs Assessment are already in the system and do not need to reapply.

The City encourages all residents in the impacted area to utilize these programs as recovery and rebuilding efforts continue across neighborhoods.

