EDWARDSVILLE – The City is organizing its first-ever Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl as a community celebration of all things chocolate in Edwardsville. The crawl is planned for Saturday, March 1, 2025, and businesses in Edwardsville are invited to join in the fun at their own place of operation.

This cocoa collaboration aims to entice visitors to spend an entire day checking out the chocolate concoctions and items that Edwardsville’s retail and restaurant business community members offer. In the weeks leading up to the Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl, the City will use social media to promote the event and its own activities, and also list eligible business participants that register for it via the City’s website.

“Chocolate is pretty universally loved, and we know our Edwardsville businesses will come up with some creative ways to cater to all of the chocolate fans out there,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “It’s always great to see people shopping, dining and enjoying themselves at our local establishments. We encourage our businesses to join in this fun initiative.”

As part of the Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl, the City’s R.P. Lumber Center will host a chocolate-oriented public skate session on March 1 that will feature some fun activities and chocolate-themed specials.

Details are being finalized for the R.P. Lumber Center event and will be announced soon. It’s up to eligible businesses to decide if and how they’ll participate. The specific hours that any Choco-Lotta-Fun specials and promotions will be offered are up to each participating business.

The event guidelines are pretty simple: The promotion is open to businesses located and operating within the corporate limits of the City of Edwardsville. Participating businesses should not feature goods or services they are legally prohibited from offering (liquor, for instance, if you don’t have the proper licensing). Participating businesses are asked to register no later than Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to be included in promotions. For additional details and contact information, including a registration form for interested eligible businesses, visit: www.cityofedwardsville.com/chocolate

