EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams will be the new City Administrator in Edwardsville, effective Monday, March 24. He was appointed by Mayor Art Risavy and unanimously approved by the City Council during the Tuesday, February 4, meeting.

Williams will replace City Administrator Kevin Head, who last month announced his plans to step down from the position to spend more time with his family.

“Eric Williams was the clear-cut choice to be the next City Administrator for Edwardsville. His extensive experience and knowledge from his many years with the City are an asset,” Mayor Risavy said. “I am confident that, just as Kevin Head did, Eric will provide the elected officials and me the guidance and support to keep Edwardsville on a fiscally prudent path of smart development.”

Williams is a lifelong Madison County resident with more than 28 years of public service experience between the Village of Bethalto and the City of Edwardsville. While attending Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, he joined the City workforce in 1997 as an engineer technician in the Public Works Department. Upon graduation, he steadily rose through the ranks, becoming Project Engineer in 1998, Assistant City Engineer in 2001 and City Engineer in 2008.

In 2014, he was appointed Director of Public Works, with oversight for the City’s growing infrastructure and vast operational needs. Mr. Williams has served under three different Edwardsville administrations, beginning his tenure with longtime Mayor Gary Niebur.

“I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity and the trust placed in me by Mayor Risavy and the City Council,” Mr. Williams said. “It is a great honor to serve in this position for the City of Edwardsville.” The City Administrator is the chief administrative officer of the City. The responsibilities include directing and supervising City department heads; coordinating the day-to-day activities and operations of City government; and working with department heads to execute the established policy goals of providing effective and efficient City services. The City Administrator promotes the economic well-being of the City through public and private cooperation; represents the City in matters involving legislative and intergovernmental affairs; and serves as an ex-officio non-voting member of all Boards, Commissions and Committees of the City. The City Administrator reports directly to the Mayor. The position is appointed annually by the Mayor with approval by the City Council.

Head will stay on as City Administrator through March 21 to help with the transition.

