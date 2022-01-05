ST. LOUIS - Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) – the St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization – has announced plans for its next virtual “Talking Transit” event, which is set for Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 8:30 a.m. via ZOOM. This event will highlight the trajectory of transit in the St. Louis region in 2022. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online at www.cmt-stl.org.

Those in attendance will get updates on various transit projects currently underway, including light rail expansion to MidAmerica Airport, the expanded Northside/Southside Study with St. Louis City and St. Louis County, and the Brickline Greenway’s integration with transit. The discussion will feature a panel that includes Patrick Judge, Principal, Gonzalez Companies and project manager for the IL LRT project; Jennifer Obertino, Senior Vice President, AECOM, and lead on the Northside/Southside Study; and Mark Vogl, Project Manager-Planning, Great Rivers Greenway, and lead on the Brickline Greenway.

“There is a lot to be excited about as it relates to transit in the St. Louis region,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We encourage those with an interest in the impacts of public transit access to join this online forum.”

CMT hosts quarterly “Talking Transit” events to keep members, elected officials, stakeholders, transit riders and others in the loop on issues and efforts influencing the local transit system. These educational gatherings feature guest speakers and panel discussions addressing a wide range of topics, including transit-oriented development, safety and security, best practices, service changes and more. To learn more about these events and how CMT is working to further transit access in the St. Louis region, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

