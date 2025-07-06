ST. LOUIS - For nearly the past two decades, the St. Louis region’s transit advocacy agency Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) – in conjunction with AARP in St. Louis and the St. Clair County Transit District – has helped more than 10,000 older adults integrate walking and public transit use to explore area attractions in a group setting through its Ten Toes + Transit Program. Walk leaders are a key component of the ongoing success of this award-winning program, and CMT is seeking additional individuals willing to lead a walking group for its 12-week-long Fall 2025 session getting underway in August.

“I was a walk leader for 17 years and enjoyed every minute of it,” stated Mary Fran Balmer, who led more than 400 walks over the years and now walks as part of a group. “I’ve made lifelong friends and visited amazing places as part of this program. I encourage others to consider being a walk leader.”

Walk leaders guide a group of program participants on weekly excursions incorporating the use of MetroLink and/or Metro Bus to get to area parks, museums, trails, neighborhood gems, cultural hotspots and other St. Louis area destinations within walking distance of the region’s safe, integrated public transit system. CMT provides all the needed resources, including programming materials, training, access to dozens of pre-planned trips, route planning assistance and ongoing staff coordination. Leaders are asked to commit to at least three walks per 12-week session. Each receives free transit passes, waived registration fee, a free Ten Toes + Transit Walking Kit and t-shirt. A small stipend is also available upon request.

“While we provide everything a new walk leader needs to hit the ground walking, leaders also have the liberty of planning their own trips,” commented Kim Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “Over the years, Mary Fran dedicated a lot of time to planning trips and scouting new destinations – and other walk leaders have benefitted from her resourcefulness. Our walk leaders seem to really enjoy the experience, and we are looking forward to adding additional volunteers to meet program demand.”

Charlene Wall, who has been a walk leader for the past three years added, “I’ve learned more about St. Louis, my home city, by exploring bus and light rail routes and discovering places to visit as part of program. But, what I like most about being a walk leader is really twofold. I also have gotten to meet new folks who have become old friends.”

To learn more about becoming a walk leader for the Ten Toes + Transit Program, contact Citizens for Modern Transit at 314-231-7272.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization. Established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis, CMT’s mission is focused on championing, challenging, encouraging and advocating for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve quality of life. To help support this mission, the organization works to develop ridership programming, transform spaces around transit stops, help secure local and federal transit funding, serve as a strong and effective voice on transit-related issues and opportunities, and ensure safe, convenient, user-friendly and affordable access to the area’s integrated public transportation system. To learn more, visit www.CMT-STL.org or follow the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.??

