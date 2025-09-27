ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit and the St. Clair County Transit District are teaming up with St. Louis’ own professional hockey team mascot Louie to promote the benefits of public transit and how MetroLink and MetroBus can get you to gameday, work or play. As part of the “The LOU Rides METRO … Will You?” campaign, individuals can go towww.CommuteLikeAChamp.com to get a FREE Metro Adventure Day Pass (valued at $5) so they can give transit a try through October 31. All registrants will have a chance to score a new St. Louis Blues Jersey, courtesy of CMT.

“The St. Louis region has access to an integrated public transit system that offers a safe, convenient and cost-effective means to get to Enterprise Center,” stated Kimberly Cella, executive director of CMT. “Hockey fans can save gas money, avoid parking fees and breakaway from traffic congestion. The goal is for people to experience how seamlessly they can get to games via transit — and then consider it as a means to also get to work, school, medical appointments, shopping meccas, entertainment venues and anywhere else they want to go.”

Louie can be spotted promoting public transit on billboards, community boards, transit ads, social media, mailers, community events and during select hockey games.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.CommuteLikeAChamp.com. Additional information about taking transit is available at www.cmt-stl.org, www.metrostl.org and www.scctd.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization. Established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis, CMT’s mission is focused on championing, challenging, encouraging and advocating for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve quality of life. To help support this mission, the organization works to develop ridership programming, transform spaces around transit stops, help secure local and federal transit funding, serve as a strong and effective voice on transit-related issues and opportunities, and ensure safe, convenient, user-friendly and affordable access to the area’s integrated public transportation system. To learn more, visit www.CMT-STL.org or follow the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s public transportation system, which includes 24 battery electric buses and 237 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 59 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 123 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise. To learn more, visit www.metrostlouis.org or follow Metro Transit on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About St. Clair County Transit District

The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) was founded in 1981 and contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 MetroLink stations and 14 MetroBus routes and with Southwestern Illinois College to offer paratransit services as well as on-demand, micro transit via the SCCTD Flyer in seven communities. SCCTD has also established and maintains the ever-evolving MetroBikeLink System of interconnecting trails and bike paths that seamlessly connect to six Metro Transit Centers – linking individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, trails and other destinations throughout the bi-state region. To learn more, visit www.SCCTD.org or follow the District on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

More like this: