The St. Louis Cardinals have announced they did not tender pitcher Steve Cishek, who was arbitration eligible. Matt Adams, Seth Maness, Brandon Moss, and Trevor Rosenthal will receive tenders from the club, which had until 10:59pm CT to submit offers.

Cishek was acquired via trade from Miami the end of this past July in exchange for minor league pitcher Kyle Barraclough. The side-armer did not have any decisions in the 27 appearances he made for the Cardinals. Cishek had 10 holds out of the bullpen, but also allowed 11 of 17 inherited runners to score. He was not included on the NLDS playoff roster.

MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at St. Louis CardinalsThe Cardinals also announced that besides Cishek, they non-tendered catcher Cody Stanley. Stanley was suspended 80-games in September after testing positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Stanley had made his Major League debut earlier in the season and appeared in a total of nine games with the Cardinals.

Teams can continue to negotiate with tendered players as the filing of salaries does not take place until January 7th, 2016 and figures are exchanged on January 16th. If a deal still cannot be reached, arbitration hearings take place February 1-21.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire, Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

