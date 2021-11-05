ST. LOUIS - Circus Harmony will be offering two Circus Holiday Camps for kids from December 20-23 and December 27-30 with morning sessions from 8:30-11:30 and afternoon sessions from 12-3. The Circus Holiday Camps are for children ages 6 to 15 to experience the fun of the circus by learning tumbling, juggling, aerial, and clowning skills!

December Circus workshops for all ages include hula hooping, contortion, acro dance, physical comedy, and more. All workshops, camps, and classes are held at City Museum, 750 N 16th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.

The new Circus Resolution Classes offer adults a short, four-week (you can keep your resolution for that long) sessions to try out a circus class that will fulfill their New Year’s resolutions to get fit and have fun! Classes include aerial arts, Juggling, wire walking, clowning, and basic circus arts.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also available, circus gift bags with Circus Harmony T-shirt, clown nose, and a set of juggling balls! Perfect to give with a circus class gift certificate! If you fall in love and want to run away and join the circus for longer, you can register for the Circus Harmony spring classes for all ages.

Gift certificates for Circus Harmony Holiday Camps, Resolution Classes, and Classes make a great gift - one size fits most and no pieces to lose!

For more information and to register, visit www.CircusHarmony.org/classes

About Circus Harmony – Circus Harmony, St. Louis’ only social circus, teaches the art of life through circus education. They work to build character and expand community for youth of all ages, cultures, abilities, and backgrounds. Through the teaching and performing of circus arts, they help people defy gravity, soar with confidence, and leap over social barriers, all at the same time. To learn more, visit www.circusharmony.org.

More like this: