ST. LOUIS - Circus Harmony, St. Louis’ only social Circus school, is flying in to fall and you can soar with them.

Flying at City Museum

Register now for their fall semester circus classes at City Museum. Classes start August 29 and registration closes August 21. They have classes for ages 3 through adult in a variety of circus arts including juggling, unicycling, hula hooping, trapeze, and more! While most people take our classes for fun and fitness, Circus Harmony is also an internationally respected, pre-professional, circus training school. If you want to run away and join the circus for an hour or a career, this is the place!! Information on their website at www.circusharmony.org.

Flying Downtown

Article continues after sponsor message

Thanks to the support of the Regional Arts Commission and the City of St. Louis’ Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, Circus Harmony is presenting a series of free shows in downtown St. Louis. Come downtown and have some fun! Look for us on Wednesday, August 10 at the Old Post Office Plaza for Lunchtime Live, on Saturday, August 13, at the Blues at the Arch Festival, and on Saturday, September 3, at St. Louis Public Library's downtown branch!

Flying at Missouri History Museum

Circus Harmony will be part of the opening weekend of Missouri History Museum's exhibit about St. Louis architecture, Coloring St. Louis! On August 21, they will debut some of the scenes from their upcoming Architecture and Acrobats film about Fairground and O'Fallon Parks alongside live performances! There will also be photo opportunities, hands-on activities, and presentations from the Missouri History Museum team who created the exhibit and community members who are experts on St. Louis’ built environment. After all, Circus Harmony’s performance troupe is called the St. Louis Arches and arches are everywhere in St. Louis architecture!

About Circus Harmony – Circus Harmony, St. Louis’ only social circus, teaches the art of life through circus education. They work to build character and expand community for youth of all ages, cultures, abilities, and backgrounds. Through the teaching and performing of circus arts, they help people defy gravity, soar with confidence, and leap over social barriers, all at the same time. To learn more, visit www.circusharmony.org.

More like this: