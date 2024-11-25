MADISON/BOND COUNTY - Retiring Chief Judge Stephen Stobbs announced today that Circuit Judge Christopher P. Threlkeld has been selected by his fellow Circuit Judges to serve as the next Chief Judge of the Third Judicial Circuit of Madison and Bond Counties, Illinois for a two-year term.

Judge Stobbs is set to retire on December 31, 2024, concluding his tenure as Chief Judge. Judge Threlkeld will begin in his role as Chief Judge on January 1, 2025. “I am humbled by the confidence and faith my colleagues have shown in me,” Judge Threlkeld said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As Chief Judge, I am committed to building on the Third Judicial Circuit’s legacy of excellence and collaborating with my colleagues and Courthouse staff to uphold and maintain the highest standards of justice for the people of Madison and Bond Counties that we serve.” “Judge Threlkeld is a highly respected and accomplished jurist, and I am confident the Third Judicial Circuit will thrive under his leadership,” said Judge Stobbs. Judge Threlkeld was appointed Circuit Judge in 2020 by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier and was subsequently elected as a Resident Circuit Judge in the First Judicial Subcircuit of the Third Judicial Circuit of Madison County, Illinois in 2022. During his time on the bench, Judge Threlkeld has presided over civil cases in the law and arbitration divisions. He has also demonstrated his dedication to the judiciary through his service on several Illinois Judges Association committees, including those focused on security, pro bono initiatives, media relations, and educational programming.

Judge Threlkeld holds an undergraduate degree from The Citadel: The Military College of South Carolina, an MBA from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law. He served in the Army National Guard and worked as a Deputy Treasurer for then Madison County Treasurer John Shimkus while attending law school. Following law school, Judge Threlkeld dedicated two decades to private practice as an attorney and partner at Lucco, Brown, Threlkeld & Dawson, where he focused on both civil and criminal law, which included extensive trial experience.

He has also served as president of the Madison County Bar Association. Raised in Madison County, Illinois, Judge Threlkeld is a graduate of Edwardsville High School. He and his wife, Denise, have been married for 32 years and they are the proud parents of two adult sons and a daughter-in-law.

More like this: