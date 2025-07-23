EDWARDSVILLE - These three artists - Cindy Hose, Dganit Moreno and Robert Asselmeier - will have their art showcased at the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair Sept. 26-28.

Artist #1: Cindy Hose



Medium: Painting



Artist Statement:

"I begin by meticulously preparing my canvas, ensuring a smooth and receptive surface for the paints to flow upon. Using a combination of paints and pigments I’ve carefully selected for vibrancy and compatibility, along with my own unique pouring medium and cell activator, I manipulate the paints to form intricate cellular patterns and striking contrasts.

"As I guide the paints onto the canvas, I become a conductor of color — tilting, turning, applying fire and breaths of air — watching in awe as the colors mingle and marry, creating marbled swirls and organic shapes that seem alive."

Artist #2: Dganit Moreno



Medium: Textiles



Artist Statement:

"I use cotton fabric to create architectural imagery. The softness and lack of structural support in fabric contrast sharply with the solidity and permanence of architecture."

Artist #3: Robert Asselmeier



Medium: Wood



Artist Statement:

"My work focuses on the connections of art in nature through sustainable resourcing of naturally fallen trees in the St. Louis area. I represent the life, spirit, and energy of the trees through uniquely turned wooden vessels and sculptures."

