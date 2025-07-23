Cindy Hose's art.EDWARDSVILLE - These three artists - Cindy Hose, Dganit Moreno and Robert Asselmeier - will have their art showcased at the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair Sept. 26-28.

Artist #1: Cindy Hose

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Medium: Painting

Artist Statement:

"I begin by meticulously preparing my canvas, ensuring a smooth and receptive surface for the paints to flow upon. Using a combination of paints and pigments I’ve carefully selected for vibrancy and compatibility, along with my own unique pouring medium and cell activator, I manipulate the paints to form intricate cellular patterns and striking contrasts.

"As I guide the paints onto the canvas, I become a conductor of color — tilting, turning, applying fire and breaths of air — watching in awe as the colors mingle and marry, creating marbled swirls and organic shapes that seem alive."

The art of Dganit Moreno.Artist #2: Dganit Moreno

Article continues after sponsor message

Medium: Textiles

Artist Statement:

"I use cotton fabric to create architectural imagery. The softness and lack of structural support in fabric contrast sharply with the solidity and permanence of architecture."

The art of Robert Asselmeier.Artist #3: Robert Asselmeier

Medium: Wood

Artist Statement:

"My work focuses on the connections of art in nature through sustainable resourcing of naturally fallen trees in the St. Louis area. I represent the life, spirit, and energy of the trees through uniquely turned wooden vessels and sculptures."

More like this:

Rachel Newell’s Surreal Mixed Media to Debut at Edwardsville Fair, Plus Work Of Cramer, Miller
Today
Suphattra Pollack Brings Clay Flowers To Edwardsville Arts Fair
Jul 16, 2025
Highly Regarded Artist Rocky Pardo Is Back At Edwardsville Art Fair, Avery, Funk, Also Showcase Top Talent
Jul 10, 2025
Gary Rondeau Transforms Origami Techniques Into Unique Metal Jewelry
Jul 14, 2025
Edwardsville Art Fair to Feature Jewelry Artist Rhonda Gurgone, With Koller, McDermit
Jul 2, 2025

 