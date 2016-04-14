JERSEYVILLE - After years of gaining vast skills and experience, Cindy Drainer felt it was the time to invest those skills and experience at Jersey Community Hospital. Cindy is excited to be close to home and working in a facility that she feels is an important asset to the community where she has lived for 30 years. Cindy is responsible for managing the staff and overseeing the day-to day function of various surgeries performed at JCH.

For the last 25 years, Cindy was employed at St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Illinois. Cindy began her career at St. Anthony’s in Day Surgery and transferred to the OR where she spent 15 years scrubbing, circulating and assisting in surgical procedures. Cindy was the preceptor for new nurses for 9 years and charge nurse for 2 years before becoming the Director of Perioperative Services. Her responsibilities included 6 departments; OR, RR, Day Surgery, Preadmission Testing, Sterile Processing and the GI Center all of which included 50 team members. Early in her career, Cindy spent 4 years in critical care including 3 years Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois. Cindy attended Lewis and Clark Community College where she received her degree as an RN.

Cindy resides in Jerseyville and is the proud mother of 4 and grandmother of 5. Cindy wrote, “I am excited to be a part of a management team whose goal is to provide excellence in healthcare to Jerseyville and the many surrounding communities.”

