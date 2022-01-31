Cindy and Tom

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Cindy and Tom Flynn from Hartford

Date Met/Started Dating: December 1, 2012

Briefly Describe First Date: Met at Allstars in Bethalto. He was in a band playing and a friend set us up to see if it was a match. PS: married him, he was a drummer.

Date Married: May 11, 2014

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy going to flea markets to look for Hot Wheels, Sugar Skulls, or Pigs. We enjoy just being with each other every day. I enjoy listening to him playing music and just singing to me.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always listen and give each other space to do your own thing. Never go to bed angry, always kiss goodnight, or hug or even a pat. Tell each other I love you. I believe we say this 10 times a day.

