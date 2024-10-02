ALTON - Ciera McNaughton is a passionate photographer who works hard at Alton High School.

For her accomplishments, Ciera McNaughton is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

As a senior, McNaughton has made a name for herself at AHS as both an artist and a student. She serves as the photo editor for the Alton High Tatler, so she is constantly taking and editing photos for the yearbook. She can’t wait to see the finished product at the end of this school year, which is sure to be a great representation of her senior year.

McNaughton has been taking photos since she was a freshman. Last year, she was named the Career and Technical Education Student of the Year for Photography. This honor speaks to McNaughton’s skill as a photographer, her dedication and her willingness to learn.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

McNaughton is obviously a great artist, but her academic career is equally impressive. She currently holds a 3.7 GPA and consistently makes the high honor roll. This takes a lot of hard work, but McNaughton makes it look easy as she balances school, extracurriculars and work at The Loading Dock in Grafton.

Looking forward, McNaughton plans to attend a university where she can minor in photography and begin a pre-professional track for a medical career. She enjoys taking pictures in her free time and hopes to continue doing so after graduation.

“For fun, I often take photos, whether it is landscape photography, senior photos, or school events,” she said. “I am driven towards success and even though I am still unsure of exactly what I want to do, I am a great student and have a drive towards a positive future.”

Congratulations to Ciera for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

More like this: