Cianna & Kimmi's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Cianna and Kimmi from East Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: May 15, 2018
Briefly Describe First Date: Game night at my house was one of our first and favorites.
Date Married: July 17, 2021
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love spending time with the kids together. We are everyone's favorite aunties.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: ALWAYS have fun. Keep the kid at heart alive. Make each other laugh. It's about being the other person's joy in life.