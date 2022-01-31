Our Love Story:

The Couple: Cianna and Kimmi from East Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: May 15, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: Game night at my house was one of our first and favorites.

Date Married: July 17, 2021

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love spending time with the kids together. We are everyone's favorite aunties.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: ALWAYS have fun. Keep the kid at heart alive. Make each other laugh. It's about being the other person's joy in life.