ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Brandi James, 25 years of age, of the 14000 block of Willow Bend Park, Chesterfield, MO, 63017, for two counts Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy – Deviate Sexual Intercourse and one count Child Molestation – 3rd Degree. James is being held on a $300,000 cash-only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Victim's mother discovers the diary of her 13 yr. old daughter. Upon reading the diary, the mother discovers that her daughter had been sexually involved with a 22 yr. old church mentor. Information on victim's phone supports the allegation that the victim and defendant had engaged in sodomy on at least two occasions. Victim states that her and the defendant engaged in sexual contact over the clothes. Defendant made admissions to others but refused to speak to the police.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation. Detectives believe the incidents occurred between January 1, 2022 and November 30, 2022. Ms. James met the child while acting in a mentor capacity at House of Deliverance Church located in the 9300 block of St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, MO 63114.

The church has cooperated with the investigation. Detectives are urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Ms. James to please contact the St. Louis County Police Department Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.