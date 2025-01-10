Our Daily Show! Child Trauma Training at Bethalto Church of Christ Set for 1-11-25

BETHALTO - Bethalto Church of God has partnered with Refuge 4 Kids to provide a training on childhood trauma.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, the community is invited to Bethalto Church of God at 800 E. Bethalto Boulevard for a daylong training session with a focus on faith-based communities. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will learn about complex trauma, the effects that trauma can have on early childhood development, and how church leaders can support kids with trauma histories.

“Bethalto Church of God is one of those churches that really has a heart for kids that are coming from hard places,” said Erin Bickle. “The more we can empower church leaders and people working with kids with the truth of how trauma truly impacts these children and how we can best care for them, it’s just going to strengthen those children.”

Bickle, one of the trainers through Refuge, explained that Refuge provides support, counseling and community education about childhood trauma. She will work with Angie Darden to share information about trauma and healing during the training on Saturday.

Bickle noted that many church leaders work with kids who have trauma histories, from “one and done” traumas to ongoing complex trauma like domestic violence or abuse. The training aims to help church leaders learn how to better support these kids.

“The goal here is to try to educate our leaders so they can effectively reach those kids when they’re coming to us,” said Joey Rogers, youth pastor with Bethalto Church of God. “We want to give that resource to our leaders to help reach our kids.”

Rogers and Lead Pastor Jacob Skelton noted that Bethalto Church of God has several kid-based programs, from their children’s ministry to Rogers’s youth ministry. They also have a transportation ministry, which allows them to pick up kids and take them to the church for services.

Skelton emphasized the importance of looking beyond a behavior to understand what circumstances a child might be responding to. He said Bethalto Church of God always tries to meet kids where they’re at, and he hopes the training enables them to better support their youngest congregation members.

“They grow up to be adults, and how do we interact with them throughout their whole life?” he added. “We started talking to Erin about how we as a church could better educate those volunteers and leaders that we have to care for all of the children and teenagers that come in on a weekly basis.”

The childhood trauma training is open to local churches and costs $25 per organization. Breakfast will run from 8:30–9 a.m., followed by lunch at 12 p.m.; it costs $5 for both meals. You can sign up online or visit the official Bethalto Church of God website at bcog.cc/events to learn more.

Bickle, Rogers and Skelton hope to see many local churches at the training on Jan. 11. Bickle also noted that Refuge provides trainings for organizations and individuals all the time. You can visit Refuge4Kids.org for more information about their services and trainings.

“I want everyone to understand and know about trauma and how it impacts children, so we can do just what Pastor [Skelton] said and look beyond the behavior,” Bickle added. “The faith-based community in particular is really close to my heart…I believe in the power of prayer and I believe in what the church stands for. I also know that we’ve got to know that it’s deeper than, ‘Let’s pray for that child.’”

