ALTON - March 30, 2019, marked four years of the passing of Charles (Chuck) Gable, who lost his battle to Melanoma Cancer. Chuck was diagnosed in February of 2012 and fought with strength and determination to beat his odds with positive support from his family and friends.

In memory of Chuck, his wife Barbara, and her family, Robert and Mallory, Patrick and

Whitney, and Elena are planning a $1,000 Shootout 4-man Scramble Tournament at

Rolling Hills Golf Course on SUNDAY, SEPT 15, 2019, with proceeds going to The

Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma Cancer Research. You can call

Rolling Hills at (618) 466-8363 to sign up and reserve your team. It will be a noon

shotgun with a $90 entry per person and $20 optional team skins game. The Gable

family continues to support the research for the cure of Melanoma. Donations at the

tournament can be made to The Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma

Cancer Research (#B1422-40 on memo line of your check).

The Gable Family is looking for SPONSORSHIP for the event. Please contact Barb

Gable at 618-623-8082 or Robert Gable at 618-980-4428 for sponsorship opportunities/questions.

Currently seeking:

Article continues after sponsor message

Platinum Level: $750 (includes company name/Logo on entry banner, and 4-

person team entry)

Gold level: $500 (includes company/name mention on entry banner, and 4-

person team entry)

Tee Box hole sponsor: $100 (company/name on tee box/hole sign)

Most people knew Chuck from A Kut Above barber shop where he was co-owner and

barber with Bruce Childress for over 40 years. Chuck also was a real estate agent at

RE/MAX Express in Godfrey for 12 years. When he wasn’t working, he was outside.

He loved golfing, boating, skiing, and yard work. Chuck loved people and seemed to

never meet a stranger. He always had a story to tell or a joke to share and always a

listening ear for everyone.

Chuck was a patient of Dr. Gerald Linette and one of the first three patients to receive

Immunotherapy for Melanoma Skin Cancer for malignant melanoma at Siteman Cancer

Center. He received his first of three injections but lost his battle before he received the

last two. As much as he was looking forward to the potential success of this treatment,

he knew that donating his body to research in hopes of helping others was equally as

important.

Come enjoy a day of golf, love, and laughter in remembrance of Chuck and help support.

More like this: