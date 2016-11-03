EDWARDSVILLE – The Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville hosted its first NCAA Division I swim meet this past week.

Bob Rettle, director of the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center and coach of the Edwardsville Breakers, said he couldn’t be happier having the exposure to some quality college programs.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale and McKendree University brought their teams for a meet. McKendree has already done some training at the facility, Rettle said. He also said SIUC seemed to be impressed with the facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is the kind of stuff we want to do here,” Rettle said. “We just want to bring in high level competition, but we want to serve across all levels. People who come out here ask, ‘is this a college sports complex?’ The good thing about this is it is all donated.”

A total of 800 participated in the recent Halloween Meet at Chuck Fruit and 70 participated in the recent college meet.

This week, Edwardsville hosted a dual meet with O’Fallon and today the Southern Illinois Invitational Meet will take place.

Chuck Fruit has also hosted Special Olympics events, which provide some of the more touching moments the swim complex has ever encountered, Rettle said.

More like this: