COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville High School senior Laila Hutchison was chosen to receive the 2025 Collinsville Community Collaboration (C3) Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

C3 is a partnership between the City of Collinsville, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 to recognize excellence in community and public service. Since 2018, the C3 Awards have been held annually to recognize organizations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the community. This year’s awards dinner will be held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the Gateway Center in Collinsville.

The Leaders of Tomorrow Award honors those youth who are involved in the Collinsville community in constructive and positive ways, impacting the lives of others who reside here and inspiring them to make a difference through their actions.

To be named a Leader of Tomorrow, a CUSD 10 student must act as a leader and good role model in the community, volunteer their time to help others, take initiative, and do work which benefits and helps create positive change within the Collinsville community

In evaluating nominations, emphasis is placed on recognizing individuals who are involved in their community in constructive ways, such as volunteering, fundraising, social work, advocacy and other forms of community service, but have also made a difference as a result of being themselves and following their passion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Laila is a four-year varsity tennis player, board member of the Childhood Cancer Awareness Club, and vice president of both National Honor Society and Student Council. She serves on the CUSD 10 student advisory board and was a student-advisor to Prevention First, an organization that promotes healthy behavior among teens. She’s part of Latin National Honor Society, a delegate for Model UN, and volunteers with the high school gardening club. Laila has created and recorded commercials as part of the CHS Broadcasting Club.

She was also a participant in the Diversity Awareness Partnership Program. An Honor Thespian, Laila is well-known for her passion and success in school and community theatre. When she was a freshman, Laila was nominated for an Arts For Life Best Performance Award (BPA) in the Best Featured Actress category for her role as Tomika in Curtain's Up Theater Company's production of "School of Rock." In addition to performing featured roles on the stage, she has written and directed shows behind the scenes. Laila has been making a difference in the community throughout her life.

When the COVID-19 Pandemic struck in 2020, Laila, then a sixth grader at Dorris Intermediate School, with some assistance from her family, created, produced and hosted the “Kindness Cup” video series on YouTube. Her goal was to share positive stories about local people and their kind actions during a time when everyone felt sad and isolated. Laila’s many skills bridge academic excellence, leadership, creativity and compassion.

She is hardworking, well-organized, and has been able to balance everything along with a part-time job as a host at Olive Garden. Laila Hutchison is planning a career in Occupational Therapy and is currently applying to colleges. She is the daughter of Alison and Brent Cummins, and Dan Hutchison. The Leaders of Tomorrow Award will be presented on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at the C3 Awards dinner held at the Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive Collinsville, IL 62234.

Tickets go on sale soon, information will be available on the City of Collinsville website: C3 Community Awards. ___________________________________________________________________ Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 comprises 12 schools, serving 6,100+ students PreK-12 in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois.

More like this: