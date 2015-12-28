EDWARDSVILLE – His stats and his name may not be as well-known as some of his teammates' stats and names.

For Chrys Colley, that's not a particularly big deal.

What does matter to him is his work ethic and the contributions he makes to Edwardsville's boys basketball team.

“Chrys Colley has done a tremendous job for us,” said Tiger coach Mike Waldo. “Everyone he guards, he does an excellent job. That's a lot of athleticism, that's a lot of smarts and a lot of heart.

“Those three things go a long way into doing the defensive job.”

Through the Tigers' win over Granite City Friday night, Colley has averaged just five points a game, shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and making all three free-throw attempts he's had this season. He's also averaged 1.9 rebounds a game – all on the defensive end – and has averaged 1.38 assists and 4.5 steals per game.

“Chris does a lot of things well,” Waldo said. “Offensively, he had a good game (against the Warriors); defensively, he did a lot of things well. He passes the ball good; he does a lot of things good for us.”

Colley, a senior who was also a standout on the football team this past season, was inserted into the starting lineup for the Tigers this season, admitted there was a bit of a transition period going into the lineup. “I feel more comfortable as I keep going,” Colley said. “Coming from football, you have to get into shape; by the time you get up and down the court, you're gassed. The main thing is, you just have to keep working. As practice goes (on), you'll get better and better.”

Defense is a strong part of Colley's game, but it's just not Colley doing his part; the entire team contributes to the success of the Tiger defensive effort. “On defense, the main part is communication,” Colley said. “That's what we're big on, and it starts in practice. Everybody has a role in the defense, so it's important to talk because you're doing different things to stop their players, so that's the main key.”

Colley's work ethic also plays a big role in his game. “I think it plays a very key role,” Colley said. “I'm always wanting to get better every day and every practice, and the only way to get better is to work hard in practice.

“You go through the hard phases in practice to make the games easier, so the things you see in practice are harder because you're tired, and as coach Waldo tells us, you have to keep pushing and don't rest.”

The success that Colley has experienced in both football and basketball means much to him. “I'm blessed to be at Edwardsville and to be coached by these coaches, both football and basketball,” Colley said. “I take advantage of these coaches by working hard every day.

“In order to gain respect from the coaches, you have to work hard and show them you're a hard worker.”

