Christy Dawson Kindness Week Set for April 25-29
GRANITE CITY – In honor of former Granite City High School Social Worker Christy Dawson, Grigsby Intermediate School will be celebrating Christy Dawson Kindness Week on April 25-29, 2022.
Dawson passed away on March 31, 2021.
Grigsby hosted a t-shirt design contest in preparation for the week, which will see activities at the school centered around kindness. The deadline to order a t-shirt is Friday, April 8:
T-SHIRT ORDER LINK:grigsbystuco22.itemorder.com/shop/sale/
All proceeds from the t-shirt sale will fund a garden at Grigsby in Dawson's memory.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
