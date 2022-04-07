Christy Dawson Kindness Week Set for April 25-29GRANITE CITY – In honor of former Granite City High School Social Worker Christy Dawson, Grigsby Intermediate School will be celebrating Christy Dawson Kindness Week on April 25-29, 2022.

Dawson passed away on March 31, 2021.

Grigsby hosted a t-shirt design contest in preparation for the week, which will see activities at the school centered around kindness. The deadline to order a t-shirt is Friday, April 8:

T-SHIRT ORDER LINK:grigsbystuco22.itemorder.com/shop/sale/

All proceeds from the t-shirt sale will fund a garden at Grigsby in Dawson's memory.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

