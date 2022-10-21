Christopher Sichra
Name: Christopher Sichra
Hometown: Godfrey
Years of Service: 1987-1991
KIA: No
Branch: US ARMY
Rank: Specialist
Wars: Cold War, Gulf War
Medals/Honors Earned: Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Citation, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Rifle Badge, Driver W Award Badge
Message: Sichra served two enlistments in the Army, his first military occupation specialty (MOS) was as a 55G - "Nuclear Weapons Specialist" (stationed at the 69th Ord Co. in Longare, Italy) then after the end of the cold war Chris reenlisted and trained as a 96B- Military Intelligence Analyst where he completed his final tour of service at B Company, 303rd MI Intelligence Bn. at West Ft. Hood TX.
Submitted By: Deanna Sichra
