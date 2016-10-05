EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced today that Christopher M. Derleth will return to Madison County for prosecution.

On Sept. 17, 2016, Katherine Derleth and her infant son, Christopher, were reported missing from a foster home in rural Madison County. Christopher M. Derleth (d.o.b. 12/31/1976) faces one count of Aggravated Kidnapping, a Class X felony, and one count of Child Abduction, a Class 4 felony for his involvement in the removal of the children from Madison County.

Derleth and both children were located in a remote area of West Virginia on Sept. 24. Derleth was immediately taken into custody without incident, where he remains pending his transfer to Madison County. The children remain in protective custody.

Gibbons said Derleth waived his right to extradition proceedings Wednesday morning in front of Circuit Judge Kaufman in Kanawha County in West Virginia. The defendant will return to Madison County for the criminal proceedings in relation to the kidnapping and child abduction charges.

"I want to thank the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Kanawha County Sheriff's and Prosecutor's Offices, as well as all of the law enforcement officers and citizens who contributed to the safe return of the victims and the arrest of the defendant,” said State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. “We look forward to having the defendant in our custody so that we can continue our prosecution and pursuit of justice for these extremely serious crimes."



These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.





