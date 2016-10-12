EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff's Department announced this morning that Christopher M. Derleth is now in the custody of the Madison County Jail on the original charges of aggravated kidnapping and parental abduction previously issued out of Madison County.

Katherine Derleth and the infant child Christopher R. Derleth were previously located in a rural mountain area of West Virginia. Christopher M. Derleth had been in custody in West Virginia.

A nationwide arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping had been issued for Christopher M. Derleth, 39. He was wanted for kidnapping his 13-year-old stepdaughter Katherine and her infant son, Christopher R. Derleth.

The two were taken from a state appointed guardian’s home in rural Edwardsville, during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 18, 2016. A court order was previously issued out of Bond County, Illinois, which prevented Christopher M. Derleth from having contact with Katherine, pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department said today: "On behalf of Sheriff John Lakin and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, I’d like to say thanks to everyone who played a part in this investigation."

