ST. LOUIS - The family of Thanksgiving Day shooting victim Christopher J. Smith has been with him at the hospital since he was shot at his home in Farmersville. The family describes his tragic shooting as "heartbreaking."

The sister of Thanksgiving Day shooting victim Christopher J. Smith reached out Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on his condition and another perspective of the crime where Leslie Reeves was shot and killed and Smith was shot and left critically injured. Ironically, Christopher's sister, Ashli, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office both said this was the first Christopher and Leslie had been together on a date in person.

Robert “Bobby” Tarr, 48, of Collinsville has been arrested in the case and faces First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder charges. The charges were filed on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Reeves, 45, was found dead at the scene from gunshot wounds and Smith, 48, was immediately rushed to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield where he remains in “critical condition,” his sister, Ashli, said.

Ashli said Christopher has been in critical condition on a ventilator at St. John’s Hospital. She also explained that doctors don’t yet know what the prognosis will be for Christopher.

“Chris hasn’t opened his eyes or anything,” she said on Tuesday afternoon. “It is crazy, this doesn’t seem real. This was literally the first time they met.”

Reeves was the owner of All You Studio and Party Place in Troy, while Christopher was a self-employed heating and cooling contractor, his sister said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My brother was known as a good person and it seems his Farmersville neighbors also can’t believe what happened to him,” she said. “He was always out in his yard barbecuing. He sings in a band and is a great singer. He loves music. His backyard is like a farm, he sells tomatoes and pumpkins and vegetables.

“Both Christopher and Leslie enjoyed fitness stuff and seemed to have a lot of things in common,” Ashli said. “It makes no sense why someone would take someone’s life like this. We are all having a hard time with what has happened.”

Christopher and Leslie both have children. Christopher has a 13-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl.

“I feel terrible for Leslie's family because I know she had kids and Christopher has a son and daughter,” Ashli said.

Christopher’s mother, Sharon, has been staying at the hospital in Springfield with Christopher every day since the shooting, offering loving care and support. Once Christopher was discovered, he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Leslie was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

Christopher’s family is glad law enforcement worked so quickly and apprehended a suspect. Ashli shared more about the suspect, but that will be held in confidence because law enforcement is working so diligently now on the case.

Ashli had some closing words that described how she felt about her brother: “We literally talked about moving back by us in Missouri, now we wish we had encouraged him to move back earlier. We would appreciate any prayers from people for Christopher's recovery. This is a very difficult time for us right in the middle of the holiday season.

"He loved me to death and has always been so good to me. He is just a sweet, caring, very outgoing person, and a great big brother."

For those who need help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE.

More like this: