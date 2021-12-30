EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244 12th Annual "Christmas With A Cop" program was a huge success again this year, even after changes had to be made after the tragic Amazon Warehouse tornado event.

The officers took lists from the children and purchased presents, then they were all distributed at the police station. Normally, officers go to Target and purchase gifts with the children, but that had to be altered because the tornado occurred on Dec. 10, 2021, prior to the schedule date of the Christmas With A Cop on Dec. 11.

The “Christmas with a Cop” program enables officers and other volunteers to spread Christmas cheer while getting to know some of the citizens of the community," Sergeant Matt Breihan of the Edwardsville Police Department said.

"The positive interaction that takes place between the officers, children, and their families is something that lasts a lifetime," Sergeant Breihan said.

Each child received $250 to spend on holiday gifts for themselves and family members. Volunteers wrap the gifts each year.

Sgt. Breihan said the Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 would like to extend thanks to Target, as well as, numerous private donors within the community to help us benefit more children in need.

Kloss Furniture & Outlet was a huge contributor to the program with a $10,000 donation.

"We are so happy that we were able to help provide an amazing Christmas for local children this Christmas," the Kloss Furniture and Edwardsville Police said."Thank you to all our customers, vendors who participated in the Kloss Furniture event, and the local police officers who helped make the donation possible."

