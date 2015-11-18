ALTON - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the street from Saints Peter & Paul School and The Old Cathedral at 717 State Street in Alton. The Parish School Association has just received a shipment of beautiful Christmas Trees and will open the lot to the public this Saturday November 21st, from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

The lot will offer fir, spruce and pine trees from four feet to over 15 feet in height. If you wish, your tree’s trunk will receive a fresh cut and will be wrapped in netting. Tony Cain, Chairman of the PSA Christmas Tree Lot fund-raiser, said that the selection is great and even the most discerning of tree shoppers will find a tree that’s just right.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School’s PSA’s tree lot hours:

Saturday November 21 – 10:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday November 22 – 11:00am to 6:00pm

Friday November 27 (black Friday) – 10:00am to 7:00pm

Saturday November 28 – 10:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday November 29 – 11:00am to 6:00pm

Beginning December 1, tree lot hours will be:

Tuesday through Friday – 4:00pm to 7:00pm

Saturdays – 10:00am to 7:00pm

Sundays – 11:00am to 6:00pm

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School is a Service Oriented faith-based School located in Alton, Illinois offering classes for Pre-K through 8th grade students. The school’s curriculum is centered on educational excellence - not Common Core. The student experience at Ss. Peter & Paul is rich in constructive offerings such as art classes, field trips and competitive inter-area sports.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School

801 State Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-8711

www.ssppsch.com

