O’FALLON, Ill. — Two people died early Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2024, following a head-on collision on Interstate 64 near O'Fallon, IL., prompting the closure of the eastbound lanes at mile marker 19. The crash occurred at approximately 3:23 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.

Illinois State Police reported that a Lexus driven by Quincy Jones, 41, of St. Louis, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with a Ford driven by Christopher M. Sahs, 34, of New Baden. Sahs was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jones was transported to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, where he was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emergency responders were required to extricate at least two victims from the wreckage. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and authorities indicated that dense fog may have been a contributing factor.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed at exit 19 as Illinois State Police redirected traffic during the investigation. Further details regarding the circumstances of the crash and the investigation have yet to be released.

More like this: