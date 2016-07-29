GODFREY - It is only July, but the Christmas spirit was alive and well at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey on Friday afternoon.

Freer Auto Body hosted its annual Christmas In July event on Friday for Community Christmas and Margaret Freer described things with one word: “Wow!”

The event raised an astonishing $33,000 through donors and contributors. The $33,000 was the most ever raised for the Christmas In July gathering. People who had sloppy joes, chips and a piece of Margaret’s famous “'Ma Ma' Cheesecake” stuffed bills in jars to support the United Way’s Community Christmas.

Christmas In July’s key hosts, Taylor and Lilly Freer, Margaret’s granddaughters, said Community Christmas was their son David’s favorite community event. Since his death in a car crash several years ago in a car crash, they have kept his spirit burning with these events each year.

“We feel like we are carrying forward his wishes,” Margaret said with their diligent efforts in Community Christmas, which now span year round. “It was a tremendous success.”

Prize winners on Friday were as follows:

Mexico trip – Robin Nash

Party at the Ballpark – Jason Laskowski

Cardinal Green Seats – Steve Ziebka

Cabo Trip - Mary Harsbarger

Michael Kors Purse – The Grafton WInery

Taylor Freer, 12, speaking for her and her sister, Lilly, 9, said for both of them supporting Community Christmas means a lot.

“The community truly gives back in these events and makes them work,” Taylor Freer said. “It means a lot to try to give back.

“Even if you just a little kid, you can still do a lot and give back to your community.”

