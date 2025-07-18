GODFREY — Freer Auto Body hosted its annual Christmas in July fundraiser on Friday, July 18, 2025, raising $74,000 to support community initiatives in the holiday season in December. Once again, Christmas in July was an enormous success and will help many who need it in the holiday season.

While the total fell slightly short of last year’s haul, Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, rated the event highly successful.

The fundraiser featured a variety of prizes awarded to winners from across the region.

Winners

$3,500 - Nick Howell

Fort Morgan Trip - Matt Lewis

Pigeon Forge - Joli Downer

Ballton - Diana Copley

Green Seats - Hannah Tonsor

Side of Beef - Annie Eads

$1,000 - Pamela Ditterline

Top Ticket Sellers

Tina Bennett - 247 - Dinner for 6 Gentelins

Shannon Fraley - 189 - Dinner for 8 Bella Milano

Doc Halliday - 179 - VanHoy’s Cardinal Tickets

Margaret Freer, who organized the event, expressed gratitude to the community for their support.

“Everyone who bought a ticket or came for lunch is a winner," she said. "We could not do it without the support of the community."

Freer also noted the challenges in encouraging ticket sales despite attractive prizes and hinted at starting early preparations for next year’s event. She said the tickets should sell themselves, but it is hard to convince people to sell them.

"I guess I will start 'beggin' soon for next year," she said.

