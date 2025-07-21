GODFREY - Margaret Freer announced on Monday, July 21, 2025, that the Christmas In July event held last Friday, July 18, 2025, at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey raised a record $76,000 for Community Christmas, surpassing last year’s goal of $75,000.

Freer expressed surprise and gratitude over the outcome, noting the challenges faced during the fundraising effort.

“I really did not think we would make the goal," she said. "It was a slow at first and a rough year and it seemed I had to do a lot more begging and pleading.

“I really get misty-eyed when I think of how many people this will help. The community is amazing and the event Friday was fun.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Despite being short-staffed and unable to visit with many attendees on Friday, Freer said the event drew a large, happy crowd.

“Everyone was happy and everyone said best sloppy joes and cheesecake ever,” she added.

Freer also acknowledged support from local businesses, highlighting that Bakers and Hale contributed more than $2,000 through a dine-to-donate program and ticket sales.

“So many helped in such a big way. Thank you to one and all,” she said.

More like this: