GODFREY - It isn’t beginning to look a lot like Christmas yet, but one local auto shop is getting a head start on the festivities this year while supporting a charitable cause. Freer Auto Body in Godfrey is hosting their 14th annual “Christmas in July” fundraiser this Friday to support Community Christmas, an organization helping local families in need this holiday season.

This year’s Christmas in July will be held this Friday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Freer Auto Body, located at 4512 N. Alby St. in Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

For a cash donation, attendees can enjoy Sloppy Joes, chips and a cold drink. Several valuable prizes will be given away in a raffle and tickets are $10 each. Prizes include a $2,500 Apple Vacations gift card, a seven-night stay in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Panama City Beach, $2,500 cash, a four-night stay in a Tan-Tar-A Estates resort home in the Lake of the Ozarks and four St. Louis Cardinal Green Seats.

Freer Auto Body Secretary Margaret Freer said 100 percent of the event’s proceeds go towards supporting Community Christmas, an organization sponsored by United Way to help local families in need buy toys, food, coats and more for the holiday season. She said Christmas in July began with one girl’s generosity and has grown immensely over the years.

“It got started with Taylor [Freer] wanting to donate her piggy bank to buy toys for the needy,” Freer said. “The first year they did it, they raised $2,500 and they just sold sloppy joes and drinks and had a small raffle. Last year, the same event raised $51,000.”

Freer said to-go orders, which became popular over the course of the pandemic, will also be available during the event. If you’d like an order of food to-go, call Freer Auto Body at (618) 466-6151 to place your order and give them a time for pickup - Freer says they’ll “have it ready for you.”

More like this: