Christmas bundle of Joy

Emma Winder, the infant daughter of Eric Winder and Elissa Woelfel of Jerseyville, is wrapped in one of the "Joy" stockings made by the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary.

Emma was born Sunday, Dec. 20, and this picture was taken when she was less than 24 hours old.