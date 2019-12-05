



GLEN CARBON, Illinois – The Yanda Log Cabin will host its annual Cabin Christmas event this year on December 8, 2019 from 2pm-4pm.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting the cabin to hear from all the children and have their photo taken. There will be cookies and refreshments for visitors to enjoy.

Nancy Lippincott and Charles Pool are providing holiday music to entertain everyone while you are waiting for a chance to talk to Santa or simply catching up with old and new friends.

The fireplace will be lit, garland hung on the porch, and a tree decorated with wonderful ornaments. The atmosphere of the cabin will surely put you in a holiday spirit!

Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Glen-Ed Pantry. Items that are still needed for their Christmas Food Boxes are: boxed mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, and canned sweet potatoes. Other non-perishable food is also greatly appreciated!

