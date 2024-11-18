Our Daily Show Interview! Church of Christ Scientist- Upcoming Thanksgiving Services

JERSEYVILLE - Thanksgiving. A time of gathering and giving thanks to God for all the blessings in our lives. You, your family, and friends are warmly invited to visit a Church of Christ, Scientist for a Thanksgiving Day service on Thursday, November 28, 2024. There are three Christian Science churches in our area: Elsah, Alton-Godfrey, and Jerseyville, Illinois. Addresses are shared below.

In addition to regular Sunday services and Wednesday testimony meetings, a Thanksgiving service was established for the giving of special thanks, including gratitude for religious freedom. The service will include hymn singing, reading of the United States President’s Thanksgiving Proclamation, sharing gratitude, and a Lesson-Sermon on “Thanksgiving” from the Pastor of the church—the Bible and the Christian Science textbook, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy.

You can also read and share the Thanksgiving service’s Bible Lesson sermon for free, anytime through December 31, 2024 by visiting https://biblelesson.christianscience.com/thanksgiving

The Christian Science church follows the teachings of Christ Jesus, and students of Christian Science endeavor to put those teachings into practice in everyday life. After sustaining a life-threatening injury in 1866, Mary Baker Eddy turned to the Bible for help and found immediate and complete relief in an account of Jesus’ healing acts. She felt that Jesus must have relied upon universal and timeless divine laws and she dedicated her life to applying and teaching these laws she discovered in studying the Scriptures. Both moral and bodily healing resulted for her students, her patients, and her students’ patients. Eventually the call for a church came with a vote taken in 1879 by students of Christian Science, “To organize a church designed to commemorate the word and works of our Master, which should reinstate primitive Christianity and its lost element of healing” (Church Manual, p. 17).

In addition to Sunday services, Sunday School for children and teens emphasizes a spiritual perspective of Scripture and its application to daily life. Lessons are based on the Ten Commandments, Bible stories, and Christ Jesus’ teachings including the Sermon on the Mount and his many parables.

Wednesday testimony meetings include readings on a timely topic from the Pastor, as well as the opportunity for members and visitors to share inspiration and healings they have experienced as a result of their spiritual study.

Visitors are always welcome at our services. Mary Baker Eddy described Church as “the structure of Truth and Love; whatever rests upon and proceeds from, divine Principle.” (Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, pg. 583) Mrs. Eddy writes, “Our church is built on the divine Principle, Love.” (Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, pg. 35) We hope you feel this sense of love at all of our services.

If you would like to explore more about God’s law in action, we hope you will stop by a Christian Science Reading Room, located near or in the churches. Reading Rooms offer a quiet place to explore the Bible and Science and Health in greater depth, or to explore the Christian Science periodicals which contain articles on practical ways people are using an understanding of God in their lives and are experiencing healing.

Christian Science is a worldwide religion. Some branch churches in other countries hold this special service on their own Thanksgiving Day. For more information about churches or for more information about Christian Science, please visit www.christianscience.com.

There are also free talks on Christian Science that share not only how to apply these healing concepts to one’s own life, but also to world and community issues. These talks may be found by going to https://www.christianscience.com/christian-healing-today/christian-science-lectures/find-a-lecture

WE HOPE TO SEE YOU ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2024!

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Elsah, IL 10:30 a.m.

53 La Salle St., 62028; www.cselsah.org

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Alton-Godfrey, IL 10 a.m.

1430 W Delmar Ave., 62035; www.csalton.org

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Jerseyville, IL 10:00 am

1118 S. Liberty St., 62052; www.facebook.com/csjerseyville

To locate churches in other areas, visit https://directory.christianscience.com/

