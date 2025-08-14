Our Daily Show Interview! Christian Karate! Open House on 8/18 & Classes 8/24

ALTON - There’s a new martial arts gym in town, and these instructors put a faith-based spin on traditional karate.

Christian Karate, located at 2300 Henry Street in Alton, will open its doors for an open house from 1–4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. Owners Steve and Jen Wilson encourage people to come out, see the new space, and consider signing up for a class to learn karate skills and Christian-based character qualities.

“We combine traditional karate, modern fitness and character development all into one unique package,” Steve said. “The goal is, you come in, you’re challenged, you’re motivated, you get sweaty, and you’re encouraged and you’re ready to do it again.”

During the open house on Aug. 16, visitors of all ages can meet the instructors, take a free introductory class, climb on an obstacle course and enjoy giveaways. Steve and Jen hope to welcome many people in a “no pressure, no contracts, no commitments” environment, where they can share more about their teaching philosophy and their work.

Steve began training students in karate over 30 years ago. Over the years, his parents, Jen and their children have all become instructors in karate as they developed the Christian Karate program.

In addition to teaching traditional karate skills, they also focus on character development. Qualities like patience, endurance and self-control can be applied in the karate classes.

But Steve and Jen try to help their students learn how to apply these qualities in their everyday lives, as well. They share studies with the students and foster conversations about each of these traits, all using a Christ-based approach.

“We just really try for encouraging and fun, something that’s fun. We want everybody to want to come,” Jen said. “What’s really unique is our family classes. They can train together, the kids and the parents. Ages 4 to 104 can all be in the same class, learning the same techniques, focusing on the same character development. It makes it a shared journey.”

Following the open house, classes begin on Monday, Aug. 18. Jen and Steve shared that they teach kids as young as 2- and 3-year-olds. As Christian Karate settles in at their new headquarters in Alton, they will have introductory prices starting at $65 a month, with family discounts available.

Christian Karate is becoming an international movement, but Jen and Steve are excited to open their homebase in Alton. They encourage people to reach out for more information or simply stop by the open house on Aug. 16.

“We have a multitude of classes throughout the week with some times just to encourage fellowship,” Steve added. “It’s more than just, you come in, you clock in, and you leave. We become a pretty tightknit community.”

For more information about Christian Karate, visit their official website at ChristianKarate.org or their official Facebook page.