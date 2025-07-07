ALTON – A new martial arts program is launching in Alton this August, offering families a fun, fitness-focused way to grow stronger in body, mind, and spirit. Christian Karate Alton opens with a full lineup of age-specific and family-friendly classes that blend traditional karate training with Biblical character development.

Classes include Cubs & Tiny Tigers (ages 2–3 and 4–5), a dedicated Adult Class (ages 15+), Golden Eagles for seniors (55+), and a Homeschool Family Karate program with optional open gym time for fellowship and activity after class. At the heart of the program is the Family Class (ages 4–104), where parents and kids can train side-by-side—building unity, coordination, and Christ-centered confidence together.

Students train in the Shotokan style of karate, a traditional Japanese form known for its strong stances, structured techniques, and emphasis on discipline. Classes are led by Chief Instructors Steve and Jennifer Wilson—experienced black belts and co-creators of the Christian Karate curriculum, with a lifelong passion for helping families grow through martial arts.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is more than just a place to kick and punch,” said Sensei Steve Wilson. “We’re building strong families, strong faith, and strong character—one class at a time.”

Christian Karate Alton will offer classes at 2300 Henry Street, formerly Max Sports/Metro Sports, through partnership with CKA Foundation International—a faith-based nonprofit that serves communities through emergency food assistance, faith-based counseling, fitness and wellness programs, life skills training, and Biblical discipleship. These established outreach efforts will continue to grow as CKA expands its ministry presence in the Alton area.

To learn more or sign up to be the first notified when registration opens, visit https://www.christiankarate.org/Alton or follow Christian Karate Alton on Facebook for updates and behind-the-scenes previews.

More like this: