WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Christian Employers Alliance (CEA) and other coalition partners have achieved a significant legislative victory as the Senate Finance Committee has approved CEA-backed language that would extend a vital tax credit aimed at helping employers provide benefits to hardworking families when most needed.

With House approval already in hand, CEA and its coalition of faith-driven business leaders have successfully urged key members of the Senate to extend the IRS Section 45S Employer Credit for Paid Family and Medical Leave . Hundreds of thousands of hardworking families could be devastated if the credit expires as currently scheduled on December 31, 2025.

CEA President Margaret Iuculano addressed Senate members and staff this week on the Hill, arguing in support of the credit on a panel hosted by the Blueprint for Life Pro-Life Coalition.

Iuculano says the Senate Finance Committee’s action validates the coalition’s efforts to preserve this critical support for American families.

“The inclusion of the PFML Tax Credit is a step toward ensuring that employers across the country can continue being first in line to provide for families in times of need,” Iuculano said. “American businesses and families make up the backbone of our society, and they deserve our steadfast support.”

The expiration of 45S would have presented many employers with a hard choice: stop providing family and medical leave for their employees, or risk putting their business in an unsustainable financial position that could ultimately lead to layoffs or cutbacks.

Iuculano explained how the tax credit works in a letter to the editor published by the Washington Times on June 18, 2025:

“Businesses continue to pay wages to their employees while the workers take time off to care for a new child or a sick loved one, and the federal government steps in to reduce employers’ tax liability to offset some of the costs. It’s the ultimate (and rare) win-win-win for all involved,” Iuculano wrote.

CEA’s ongoing efforts to extend the 45S credit reflect its mission to support policies that allow Christian employers to live out their faith in the workplace.

“This victory demonstrates the incredible influence Christian business leaders can have when we unite around biblical principles,” Iuculano said. “Our sustained advocacy has directly resulted in protecting this vital support for working families during life’s most precious moments.”

Iuculano expressed appreciation for Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) for championing the language approved by the Senate Finance Committee.

The Christian Employers Alliance plans to continue advocacy work as the bill moves forward, ensuring that the final legislation preserves the tax credit as a means of helping employers support working families.

The Christian Employers Alliance advocates for Christian employers nationwide, defending against government mandates and promoting policies that support religious freedom and biblical principles in the workplace.

Established in 2016, CEA is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. CEA serves as the voice for America’s top Christian CEOs, spanning from Wall Street to Main Street.

