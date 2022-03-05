GODFREY - It has been three years today, March 5, that Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering died while battling a blaze on Culp Lane in Bethalto. Jake was 37 at the time when a wall collapsed on March 5, 2019, killing him and injuring three other firefighters. Firefighter Luke Warner was the other most seriously injured suffering two broken legs but did return to duty after a long recovery.

Chris Stratton has a fund-raising plan for today that involves a 40-mile, 40-pound ruck, with Jake being 40 years old this year. For those who don't know, Rucking is just walking with a weighted rucksack (aka backpack). This is what Stratton had to say about his fund-raising plan for Backstoppers Inc. and FOB Rasor:

“This year, in honor of my brother Jake Ringering some folks and I will be completing a 40-mile, 40-pounds ruck. Jake would of been 40 years old this year. Every penny that's donated will be given to BackStoppers Inc and FOB Rasor. I will be pledging $10/ Mile that is completed during the ruck. If you do decide to give, thank you! Please give friends and family on Venmo or PayPal.

“BackStoppers has been there taking care of my brother's family since 2019 and will still be there until his kids are grown. They continue to support first responder families that have suffered through a tragic loss. They take care of the first responders and their families with no questions asked.

FOB Rasor is an organization created by Jeff Shilanski in honor of a Marine that took his own life suffering from PTSD. He created and leads this organization for veterans that suffer from PTSD and need help in working through it. They ask the hard questions that no one wants to ask, and it's appreciated.

“The ruck will be starting at 0400 at station 2 in Godfrey, traveling down the Great River road into Grafton and to the turn around point of Pere Marquette. Anyone is welcome to join for any portion of the ruck. The time frame will be around 17 hours total time. Just contact me or Chris Dennison for details. Thanks again and hope to see you out there for at least a portion!”

