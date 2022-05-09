EDWARDSVILLE — The Illinois Metropolitan Investment Fund (IMET) Board once again selected Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser to serve as a trustee as well as named him one of its newest officers.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve on the IMET Board as well as be selected by my peers as the board’s Secretary,” Slusser said.

IMET first picked Slusser to fill a vacant trustee seat in August 2021. He was selected to serve a three-year term at its annual meeting on March 22.

“I think this speaks to Chris’s leadership abilities that he was already elected as an officer on our board of Trustees,” said Sofia Anastopoulos, Executive Director at IMET. “He is a statewide leader on public funds investing amongst county treasurers, and we value his expertise on our board.”

IMET is a local government investment pool, governed by an eight member board of trustees, which manages more than $900 million in assets. IMET offers investment funds for finance officers, treasurers, official custodians of municipal funds, and other public agency monies in the State of Illinois.

“As an IMET trustee I will continue to highlight the successes of the Madison County investment portfolio, which consistently ranks as one of the top performers in the state,” Slusser said. “County treasurers from across the state contact me about what they can do to increase their investment returns and it feels good I am able to offer advice and mentor other investment officers.”

