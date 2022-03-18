WOOD RIVER – Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser (R-Wood River) announced his campaign for reelection today, with plans to build on his track record of success in the Treasurer’s Office. The Republican Primary election will be held on June 28, 2022.

“In the last five years, I led reform efforts that paid off in record gains for taxpayers,” said Treasurer Chris Slusser. “We prioritize customer service and transparency while never compromising the integrity of the office with political gamesmanship. Each year, our office has come in under budget and returned money to the general fund.”

As Treasurer, Slusser’s adjustments to the county’s investment portfolio resulted in Madison County being the top performer in the state, generating more than $10 million in additional interest than his predecessor, which in turn has helped the county government lower its property tax burden.

When the Governor’s Covid-19 mitigations shut down businesses, Slusser offered a property tax grace period, giving struggling families and businesses extra time to make ends meet, helping families stay in their homes and businesses to stay afloat.

Deeply engaged in the community, Slusser serves as an advisory board member for Riverbend Family Ministries, as a trustee on the Baptist Children’s Home & Family Services board, and as a volunteer at First Baptist Church in Bethalto, where he has been a member for the past 20 years. Last year, Slusser was selected to serve as a trustee on the Illinois Metropolitan Investment Board, a local government investment pool that manages over $900 million in assets for local governments throughout the state.

Slusser has a long track record of conservative credentials, dating back to his election to the County Board in 2008. During his four-year term on the board, he voted against every single tax increase and pay raise for elected officials. In 2014, he served as board president of the former Wood River Township Hospital, where he led efforts and assisted in writing legislation to return more than $8.5 million in refunds in the form of checks to the taxpayers of Wood River Township and dissolve the former taxing district.

Slusser has also served in various roles within the Madison County Republican Party. He served as party treasurer from 2008-2012. In 2014, he was elected Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, and oversaw recruitment, fundraising, and strategy efforts that saw the Republicans go from super-minority to majority status on the County Board in 2016 for the first time in more than 80 years.

In addition, Slusser has been involved in efforts to protect 2nd Amendment rights and pro-life causes. He is a member of the National Rifle Association and the Illinois State Rifle Association. Slusser and his family are supporters of Thrive MetroEast in Godfrey, The Restore Network, which provides support for foster care families, and Refuge, which provides trauma therapy or counseling for children ages 0-11 in Madison County.

“I don’t like to just talk about issues like fiscal responsibility in government, being pro-life, and supporting our 2nd Amendment rights. I’ve put my time, money, and talents where my mouth is, and I’ve been an outspoken advocate on these issues.”

For more information, please visit: www.slusser4treasurer.com

Chris Slusser has served as Madison County Treasurer since 2016. He and his wife, Megan, reside in Wood River with their two daughters. His deep financial professional experience includes work as an investment advisor, Chief Financial Officer for ROI Realty Partners, and as Vice President of RLP Development Company. He is a graduate of Roxana High School (1995), Lewis & Clark Community College (1997) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (2003).

