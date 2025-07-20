ALTON - Chris Rinker was the winner of the 20-lap Formula 1 feature race, while Shelby Love took the F-Lights race, and Tanner Rinker was the winner of the Tri-Hull race on the final day of the Alton Midwest Nationals, held on Sunday afternoon, July 20, 2025, on the Alton riverfront.

The powerboat races drew a very good crowd, despite the sunny, but hot day, as head indices headed over 100 degrees during the regatta.

In the Tri-Hull race, Tanner Rinker won with an average lap time of 39.495 seconds for the 20-lap race with Grant Schubert finishing second by just 0.228 seconds in a close finish, Bryston Sherman was third, Cory Walker came in fourth, Josh Wells finished in fifth place, Neal Marsh placed sixth, Jack Schubert was seventh, in eighth place was Devyn Brown, Austin Terry was ninth, and Cole Wehring wound up in 10th place.

In the F-Lights race, Love won with an average lap time of 38.589 seconds for 22 laps, with Treiden Schleicher finishing second by 4.642 seconds, James Klein came in third, Mark Schmerbauch finished in fourth, Eric Wienczak came in fifth place, Kolby Crook was sixth, Ashten Caparelli placed seventh, Dan Trosen, Jr. ended up in eighth place, Dominic Trolian was ninth, and Brandon Bobalik wound up in 10th place.

In the featured F1 race, Chris Rinker averaged 36.653 seconds-per-lap for the 20-lap race to win, Jeremiah Mayo came in second by 2.237 seconds, with Dylan Anderson placing third, Grant Schubert was fourth, Spencer Love finished fifth, sixth place went to Andrew Tate, in seventh place was Jared Jensen, Aiden Benton placed eighth, Travis Yates came in ninth, and Justin Terry wound up in 10th place.

The tour moves on to the Mercury Midwest Challenge in Sheboygan, Wisc. on Aug. 11-13, then to Wake The Lake 7 in Springfield, Ohio Aug. 26-28, and to Boats, Beats, and BBQ Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-3, in Grove, Okla.

