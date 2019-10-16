WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department recently received a generous donation of 21 trees from Chris Knobbe, the owner of Walbart and Sons Nursery, 9110 N. State Route 159, Dorsey.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Chris not only donated the trees, he also planted the trees around the police department," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The trees made a huge difference in the appearance of the building. Chris said it is his way of 'Backing the Blue.

"The Wood River Police Department and the City of Wood River really appreciates the generous donation."

More like this:

Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
Yesterday
Strong Winds Cause Chaos in East Alton Ahead of Storms
Mar 14, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
6 days ago
Sen. Harriss to Host Annual Community Shred Event and Cleanup Day
Mar 7, 2025
Fester Named Wood River PD’s 2024 Officer of the Year
Feb 4, 2025

 