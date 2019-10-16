WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department recently received a generous donation of 21 trees from Chris Knobbe, the owner of Walbart and Sons Nursery, 9110 N. State Route 159, Dorsey.

"Chris not only donated the trees, he also planted the trees around the police department," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The trees made a huge difference in the appearance of the building. Chris said it is his way of 'Backing the Blue.

"The Wood River Police Department and the City of Wood River really appreciates the generous donation."

