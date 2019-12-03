WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced today that Detective Sergeant Chris Johnson was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police at the Wood River City Council Meeting Monday evening.

Major Johnson has been with the Wood River Police Department for more than 22 years.

Major Johnson is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran. He has served the police department in many different capacities. He has recently supervised all investigations with the police department and is a Supervisor with the St. Louis Metropolitan Major Case Squad.

"Major Johnson is dedicated to the community and very deserving of the promotion to Deputy Chief," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "Congratulations Major Johnson!"

