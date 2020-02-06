Chris and Melissa Reynolds are celebrating their 15th anniversary of marriage on Feb. 7, 2020.

They were joined in marriage on February 7, 2005, in Marion, IL. Chris and Melissa have three children: Christopher, Jr., 16; Nickolas, 11; and Lillian, 9.

Article continues after sponsor message

Melissa is a graduate of John A. Logan College, and Lewis & Clark Community College. Melissa is a Registered Nurse. Chris is a graduate of Lewis & Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He is an Associate Professor.

As a family, they have enjoyed travel to New England, the Gulf, and the Northwest.

If you have a wedding, engagement or anniversary to publish, e-mail news@riverbender.com with a photo.

More like this: