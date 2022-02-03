Our Love Story:

The Couple: Chris and Kristin McCutchen from Wood River

Date Met/Started Dating: March 18, 2012

Briefly Describe First Date: We worked together and went to Denny's one night after work with a friend.

Date Married: September 12, 2020

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love taking drives up the river road or to parks. Enjoying what's in our own backyard.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is everything! You have to support your partner; encourage them. A relationship is not 50/50. It's 100/100! You have to give it your all.