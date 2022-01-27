Our Love Story

The Couple: Chris and Brandy of Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: March 15, 1999

First Date: We went to see a midnight showing of Star Wars: Phantom Menace after working our shift at Pizza Hut. I didn't even like Star Wars, but I liked him!

Date Married: October 22, 2005

Something We Enjoy Doing Together: We love binge-watching shows, playing board games with our kids, going out to dinner with friends, and sleeping in on the weekends.

Advice For A Happy Relationship: Don't expect your partner to read your mind and know what you need; speak up! Also, go out of your way to do nice things for them, just because you love them.

